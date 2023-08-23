We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dollar General (DG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Dollar General (DG - Free Report) closed at $159.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the discount retailer had lost 3.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.75%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.85%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dollar General as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 31, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Dollar General to post earnings of $2.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.94 billion, up 5.44% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.03 per share and revenue of $39.3 billion, which would represent changes of -6.09% and +3.86%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dollar General. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower within the past month. Dollar General is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Dollar General is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.48.
Meanwhile, DG's PEG ratio is currently 2.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.