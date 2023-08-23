Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for August 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) is a chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB - Free Report) is a holding company of Umpqua Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11% downward over the last 60 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (CNOB - Free Report) is a holding company for ConnectOne Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 60 days.

