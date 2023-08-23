We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Compared to Estimates, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
Bath & Body Works (BBWI - Free Report) reported $1.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.6%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion, representing a surprise of -0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Bath & Body Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Number of stores - Bath & Body Works- End of Period: 1823 compared to the 1823.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Number of stores - Bath & Body Works Canada (LTD): 109 versus 109.33 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Number of stores - Bath & Body Works - U.S. 1714 compared to the 1713.33 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of stores opened - Bath & Body Works - U.S. 46 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 24.5.
- Number of stores opened - Bath & Body Works Total: 46 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25.
- Number of stores - International - Travel Retail: 28 versus 26.5 estimated by two analysts on average.
- Number of stores - International: 416 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 427.5.
- Number of stores opened - Total International: 25 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.
- Number of stores opened - International: 23 compared to the 18.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
- Geographic Revenue- Stores- U.S. and Canada: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Geographic Revenue- International: $86 million versus $99.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Geographic Revenue- Direct- U.S. and Canada: $329 million versus $341.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Bath & Body Works have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.