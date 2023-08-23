Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Bath & Body Works (BBWI) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Bath & Body Works (BBWI - Free Report) reported $1.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ended July 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3.6%. EPS of $0.40 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.57 billion, representing a surprise of -0.67%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.21%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Bath & Body Works performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of stores - Bath & Body Works- End of Period: 1823 compared to the 1823.25 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Number of stores - Bath & Body Works Canada (LTD): 109 versus 109.33 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - Bath & Body Works - U.S. 1714 compared to the 1713.33 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Number of stores opened - Bath & Body Works - U.S. 46 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 24.5.
  • Number of stores opened - Bath & Body Works Total: 46 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 25.
  • Number of stores - International - Travel Retail: 28 versus 26.5 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Number of stores - International: 416 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 427.5.
  • Number of stores opened - Total International: 25 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 19.
  • Number of stores opened - International: 23 compared to the 18.5 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- Stores- U.S. and Canada: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.14 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- International: $86 million versus $99.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Geographic Revenue- Direct- U.S. and Canada: $329 million versus $341.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Bath & Body Works have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

