Is Boot Barn (BOOT) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Boot Barn (BOOT - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Boot Barn is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 220 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Boot Barn is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOOT's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that BOOT has returned about 48.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 15.8% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Boot Barn is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Dominos Pizza UK (DPUKY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 44.1%.
In Dominos Pizza UK's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 20.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Boot Barn belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.2% this year, meaning that BOOT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Dominos Pizza UK falls under the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16%.
Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Boot Barn and Dominos Pizza UK as they attempt to continue their solid performance.