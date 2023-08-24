Back to top

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.07, moving +0.71% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.55% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.13% in that time.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $151.92 million, up 40.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.47 per share and revenue of $677.77 million. These totals would mark changes of +32.86% and +44.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

