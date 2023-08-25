Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Are Investors Undervaluing Vinci (VCISY) Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Vinci (VCISY - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. VCISY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.25, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.72. Over the past year, VCISY's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.41 and as low as 10.17, with a median of 12.49.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is VCISY's P/B ratio of 2.11. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. VCISY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.56. Within the past 52 weeks, VCISY's P/B has been as high as 2.35 and as low as 1.68, with a median of 2.16.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Vinci's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that VCISY is an impressive value stock right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vinci SA (VCISY) - free report >>

Published in

cheap-stocks pe-ratio undervalued-stocks valuation value-stocks