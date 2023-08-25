Are Investors Undervaluing Flex (FLEX) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is
Flex (. FLEX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.03. Over the last 12 months, FLEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.41 and as low as 7.22, with a median of 9.25. FLEX Quick Quote FLEX - Free Report)
Investors should also note that FLEX holds a PEG ratio of 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FLEX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.86. Over the last 12 months, FLEX's PEG has been as high as 1.09 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.71.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is FLEX's P/B ratio of 2. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FLEX's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.63. Over the past 12 months, FLEX's P/B has been as high as 2.51 and as low as 1.56, with a median of 2.11.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FLEX has a P/S ratio of 0.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.92.
Finally, investors should note that FLEX has a P/CF ratio of 9.08. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. FLEX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.51. Within the past 12 months, FLEX's P/CF has been as high as 10.08 and as low as 5.42, with a median of 7.72.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Flex is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FLEX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.
Image: Bigstock
Are Investors Undervaluing Flex (FLEX) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Flex (FLEX - Free Report) . FLEX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.03. Over the last 12 months, FLEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.41 and as low as 7.22, with a median of 9.25.
Investors should also note that FLEX holds a PEG ratio of 0.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. FLEX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.86. Over the last 12 months, FLEX's PEG has been as high as 1.09 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.71.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is FLEX's P/B ratio of 2. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. FLEX's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.63. Over the past 12 months, FLEX's P/B has been as high as 2.51 and as low as 1.56, with a median of 2.11.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. FLEX has a P/S ratio of 0.39. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.92.
Finally, investors should note that FLEX has a P/CF ratio of 9.08. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. FLEX's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.51. Within the past 12 months, FLEX's P/CF has been as high as 10.08 and as low as 5.42, with a median of 7.72.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Flex is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, FLEX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.