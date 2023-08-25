We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW - Free Report) closed at $57.84, marking a -0.31% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.35% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.87%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.91% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.06%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect The Charles Schwab Corporation to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.73 billion, down 14.01% from the year-ago period.
SCHW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $19.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.15% and -6.43%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.6% lower. The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.3.
We can also see that SCHW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.