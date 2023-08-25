We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) closed at $83.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.35%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment bank had lost 10.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.06% in that time.
Morgan Stanley will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 18, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.42 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.19%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.41 billion, up 3.24% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.83 per share and revenue of $54.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -8.33% and +2.08%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Morgan Stanley. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower. Morgan Stanley is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Morgan Stanley is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.29. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.3.
Meanwhile, MS's PEG ratio is currently 2.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.