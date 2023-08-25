We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Prologis (PLD) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Prologis (PLD - Free Report) closed at $121.74, marking a -1.08% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.35% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.87%.
Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate developer had lost 4.8% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.28% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.06% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prologis as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Prologis is projected to report earnings of $1.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.71 billion, up 48.5% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.59 per share and revenue of $6.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.33% and +37.17%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prologis should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% lower within the past month. Prologis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Prologis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.78.
We can also see that PLD currently has a PEG ratio of 2.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PLD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.22 as of yesterday's close.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
