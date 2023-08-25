We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Barfresh Food Group (BRFH) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Barfresh Food Group Inc. (BRFH - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Barfresh Food Group Inc. is one of 193 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Barfresh Food Group Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRFH's full-year earnings has moved 26.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, BRFH has gained about 45.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -3.8% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Barfresh Food Group Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Coca-Cola European (CCEP - Free Report) . The stock has returned 13.6% year-to-date.
In Coca-Cola European's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Barfresh Food Group Inc. belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.5% so far this year, so BRFH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Coca-Cola European is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Barfresh Food Group Inc. and Coca-Cola European. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.