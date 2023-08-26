We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ericsson (ERIC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.95, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.
Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications equipment provider had lost 3.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.8%.
Ericsson will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Ericsson is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 56.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.39 billion, down 1.01% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $26.42 billion, which would represent changes of -49.18% and -1.18%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ericsson. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.99% lower. Ericsson currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Ericsson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.57. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.06, so we one might conclude that Ericsson is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that ERIC currently has a PEG ratio of 7.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Wireless Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ERIC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.