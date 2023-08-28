Should Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (
RFV Quick Quote RFV - Free Report) was launched on 03/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $268.98 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Mid Cap Value
With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.
Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.35%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.67%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 34.60% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Financials round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Taylor Morrison Home Corp (
TMHC Quick Quote TMHC - Free Report) accounts for about 3.98% of total assets, followed by Kb Home ( KBH Quick Quote KBH - Free Report) and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co/the ( GT Quick Quote GT - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 29.16% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
RFV seeks to match the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value Index measures the performance of securities that exhibit strong value characteristics in the S&P MidCap 400 Index.
The ETF has added roughly 12.32% so far this year and it's up approximately 10.18% in the last one year (as of 08/28/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $79.72 and $109.34.
The ETF has a beta of 1.43 and standard deviation of 23.80% for the trailing three-year period, making it a high risk choice in the space. With about 74 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RFV is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
The iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (
IWS Quick Quote IWS - Free Report) and the Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF ( VOE Quick Quote VOE - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has $12.86 billion in assets, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has $15.70 billion. IWS has an expense ratio of 0.23% and VOE charges 0.07%. Bottom-Line
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
