Back to top

Image: Bigstock

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Large-Cap & Volatility

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the last trading session, Wall Street offered decent performance. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) added 0.7%, (DIA - Free Report) gained about 0.7% while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.8% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(MGC - Free Report) : Volume 3.41 Times Average

This U.S. large-cap ETF was under the microscope as about 251,245 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 73,590 shares and came as MGC gained about 0.8% in the last trading session. MGC is down 3% in a month’s time.

(VXZ - Free Report) : Volume 4.64 Times Average

This volatility ETN was in the spotlight as around 307,625 shares moved hands compared with an average of 66,300 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as VXZ slumped 2.9% in the last session. VXZ has added 3.5% over the past month.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Invesco QQQ (QQQ) - free report >>

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) - free report >>

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - free report >>

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (VXZ) - free report >>

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) - free report >>

Published in

etfs