Is Arcosa (ACA) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Arcosa (ACA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Arcosa is a member of our Construction group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arcosa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACA's full-year earnings has moved 14.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, ACA has gained about 40.8% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 28.4%. This means that Arcosa is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Boise Cascade (BCC - Free Report) . The stock has returned 53.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade's current year EPS has increased 35.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
To break things down more, Arcosa belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 31% so far this year, meaning that ACA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Boise Cascade falls under the Building Products - Wood industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #30. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.2%.
Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on Arcosa and Boise Cascade as they attempt to continue their solid performance.