We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Arch Capital Group (ACGL - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Arch Capital Group is a member of our Finance group, which includes 853 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arch Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL's full-year earnings has moved 8.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, ACGL has moved about 18.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 5.6%. This means that Arch Capital Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.9%.
In Americold Realty Trust Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Arch Capital Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.7% so far this year, meaning that ACGL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Americold Realty Trust Inc. however, belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Currently, this 100-stock industry is ranked #193. The industry has moved -2.2% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arch Capital Group and Americold Realty Trust Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.