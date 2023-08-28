We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Applied Optoelectronics is one of 631 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Applied Optoelectronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAOI's full-year earnings has moved 28.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, AAOI has returned 587.3% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 35.7%. This means that Applied Optoelectronics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Axcelis Technologies (ACLS - Free Report) . The stock is up 112.4% year-to-date.
For Axcelis Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Applied Optoelectronics belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #156 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 41.4% so far this year, so AAOI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Axcelis Technologies falls under the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #67. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +35.3%.
Applied Optoelectronics and Axcelis Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.