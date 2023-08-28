We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dave & Buster's (PLAY - Free Report) closed at $39.16, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades had lost 13.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.37%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Dave & Buster's as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 6, 2023. On that day, Dave & Buster's is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 54.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $558.04 million, up 19.15% from the year-ago period.
PLAY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.52% and +16.74%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.76% lower. Dave & Buster's is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Dave & Buster's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.85.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.