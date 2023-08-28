We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Oracle (ORCL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Oracle (ORCL - Free Report) closed at $116.84, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.63% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the software maker had gained 0.06% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.37%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Oracle as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Oracle to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.45 billion, up 8.82% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.51 per share and revenue of $53.85 billion, which would represent changes of +7.62% and +7.8%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Oracle. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Oracle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Oracle has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.05 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.63.
Investors should also note that ORCL has a PEG ratio of 2.63 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.4 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.