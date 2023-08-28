We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cal-Maine Foods (CALM - Free Report) closed at $47.22, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.
Coming into today, shares of the egg producer had gained 1.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 6.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.37%.
Cal-Maine Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Cal-Maine Foods is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100.39%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 29.52% lower. Cal-Maine Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, Cal-Maine Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.8.
Also, we should mention that CALM has a PEG ratio of 0.96. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Agriculture - Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CALM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.