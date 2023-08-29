We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Cielo (CIOXY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company value investors might notice is Cielo (CIOXY - Free Report) . CIOXY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.99, which compares to its industry's average of 11.50. Over the past year, CIOXY's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.02 and as low as 4.96, with a median of 6.57.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that CIOXY has a P/CF ratio of 22.75. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CIOXY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.84. CIOXY's P/CF has been as high as 28.68 and as low as 19.33, with a median of 23.83, all within the past year.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Cielo is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CIOXY feels like a great value stock at the moment.