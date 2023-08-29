We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Ingredion (INGR) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One stock to keep an eye on is Ingredion (INGR - Free Report) . INGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.67, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.10. INGR's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.87 and as low as 10.13, with a median of 11.83, all within the past year.
We should also highlight that INGR has a P/B ratio of 2.01. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.29. INGR's P/B has been as high as 2.27 and as low as 1.65, with a median of 2.08, over the past year.
Finally, our model also underscores that INGR has a P/CF ratio of 8.76. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 15.57. Over the past 52 weeks, INGR's P/CF has been as high as 9.99 and as low as 7.78, with a median of 9.26.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Ingredion is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, INGR feels like a great value stock at the moment.