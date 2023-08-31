Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN)?

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (
RSPN Quick Quote RSPN - Free Report) was launched on 11/01/2006, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market.
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Additionally, sector ETFs offer convenient ways to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Industrials - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 5, placing it in top 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $561.56 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Industrials - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPN seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT INDUSTRIALS INDEX before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Index equally weights stocks in the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.07%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Industrials sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (
ODFL Quick Quote ODFL - Free Report) accounts for about 1.70% of total assets, followed by Carrier Global Corp ( CARR Quick Quote CARR - Free Report) and Eaton Corp Plc ( ETN Quick Quote ETN - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 15.17% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
The ETF has added about 15.19% so far this year and is up roughly 18.20% in the last one year (as of 08/30/2023). In that past 52-week period, it has traded between $30.98 and $41.91.
The ETF has a beta of 1.17 and standard deviation of 19.39% for the trailing three-year period. With about 76 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RSPN is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Industrials ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Industrials ETF (
VIS Quick Quote VIS - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLI Quick Quote XLI - Free Report) tracks Industrial Select Sector Index. Vanguard Industrials ETF has $4.51 billion in assets, Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF has $15.61 billion. VIS has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLI charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
