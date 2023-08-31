Back to top

Image: Bigstock

URBN or ZGN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks have likely encountered both Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) and Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Urban Outfitters and Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that URBN has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

URBN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 10.48, while ZGN has a forward P/E of 35.07. We also note that URBN has a PEG ratio of 0.44. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ZGN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.15.

Another notable valuation metric for URBN is its P/B ratio of 1.57. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ZGN has a P/B of 4.75.

Based on these metrics and many more, URBN holds a Value grade of A, while ZGN has a Value grade of C.

URBN has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ZGN, so it seems like value investors will conclude that URBN is the superior option right now.


