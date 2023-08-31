Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FUTU or TRI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors looking for stocks in the Technology Services sector might want to consider either Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU - Free Report) or Thomson Reuters (TRI - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and Thomson Reuters are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that FUTU is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

FUTU currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.53, while TRI has a forward P/E of 38.41. We also note that FUTU has a PEG ratio of 0.97. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TRI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.26.

Another notable valuation metric for FUTU is its P/B ratio of 3.15. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, TRI has a P/B of 5.20.

Based on these metrics and many more, FUTU holds a Value grade of B, while TRI has a Value grade of D.

FUTU sticks out from TRI in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that FUTU is the better option right now.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) - free report >>

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) - free report >>

Published in

value-stocks which-stock-is-cheaper