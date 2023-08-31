We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Aaron's Company, Inc. (AAN - Free Report) closed at $11.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty retail had lost 16.34% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Aaron's Company, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Aaron's Company, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 80.65%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $539.95 million, down 9% from the prior-year quarter.
AAN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $2.19 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40.1% and -2.55%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Aaron's Company, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% higher within the past month. Aaron's Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Aaron's Company, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.72 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.05.
The Consumer Services - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.