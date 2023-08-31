Back to top

Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) closed at $43.23, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had lost 3.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.26%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of $2.35 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $15.07 billion, up 7.84% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.67 per share and revenue of $56.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +108.44% and +10.84%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Delta Air Lines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Delta Air Lines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.56. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.73.

Meanwhile, DAL's PEG ratio is currently 0.17. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


