Visa (V) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Visa (V - Free Report) closed at $246.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.
Heading into today, shares of the global payments processor had gained 2.32% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.
Visa will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.55 billion, up 9.82% from the year-ago period.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Visa. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% higher. Visa is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Visa is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.35. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.87.
Also, we should mention that V has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. V's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.26 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.