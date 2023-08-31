We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT - Free Report) closed at $7.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.81% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $151.92 million, up 40.29% from the year-ago period.
CHPT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.47 per share and revenue of $677.77 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.86% and +44.79%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.