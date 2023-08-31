We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
RTX (RTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
RTX (RTX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $86.43, moving +1.27% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.
Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 2.98% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.68% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from RTX as it approaches its next earnings release. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.57 billion, up 9.58% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. RTX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, RTX is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.51, which means RTX is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that RTX has a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
