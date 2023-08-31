We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Builders FirstSource is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 220 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDR's full-year earnings has moved 30.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that BLDR has returned about 115.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 18.4%. This means that Builders FirstSource is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Chuy's Holdings (CHUY - Free Report) . The stock is up 36.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Chuy's Holdings' current year EPS has increased 5.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Builders FirstSource belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.4% so far this year, so BLDR is performing better in this area.
Chuy's Holdings, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 41-stock industry is ranked #48. The industry has moved +7.4% so far this year.
Builders FirstSource and Chuy's Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.