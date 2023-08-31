See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company to watch right now is Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY - Free Report) . BMWYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.54, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.33. BMWYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.63 and as low as 4.12, with a median of 5.84, all within the past year.
Investors should also recognize that BMWYY has a P/B ratio of 0.62. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.81. Over the past year, BMWYY's P/B has been as high as 0.62 and as low as 0.48, with a median of 0.56.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that BMWYY is an impressive value stock right now.