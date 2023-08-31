See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Should Value Investors Buy Greenland Technologies (GTEC) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One stock to keep an eye on is Greenland Technologies (GTEC - Free Report) . GTEC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.37, which compares to its industry's average of 18.67. Over the last 12 months, GTEC's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.90 and as low as 2.05, with a median of 3.42.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GTEC has a P/S ratio of 0.41. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.95.
These are just a handful of the figures considered in Greenland Technologies's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GTEC is an impressive value stock right now.