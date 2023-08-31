We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ford Motor Company (F) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) closed at $12.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 4.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Ford Motor Company as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Ford Motor Company to post earnings of $0.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 33.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $37.83 billion, up 1.7% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $160.21 billion, which would represent changes of +12.23% and +7.52%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Ford Motor Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.93% higher. Ford Motor Company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Ford Motor Company's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.25.
Meanwhile, F's PEG ratio is currently 0.82. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.97 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.