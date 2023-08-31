We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
KeyCorp (KEY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, KeyCorp (KEY - Free Report) closed at $11.33, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 2.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.
KeyCorp will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect KeyCorp to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 49.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.55 billion, down 17.35% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $6.42 billion, which would represent changes of -40.63% and -11.35%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KeyCorp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.05% lower. KeyCorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, KeyCorp currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.59, which means KeyCorp is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that KEY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. KEY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow KEY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.