We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wolfspeed (WOLF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Wolfspeed (WOLF - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $47.82, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.11%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of energy-efficient lighting had lost 21.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Wolfspeed as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Wolfspeed is projected to report earnings of -$0.64 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1500%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $197.1 million, down 18.32% from the prior-year quarter.
WOLF's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.41 per share and revenue of $989.98 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -66.21% and +7.38%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Wolfspeed. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 100.24% lower within the past month. Wolfspeed currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Semiconductor - Discretes industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.