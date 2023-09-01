Owens Corning Inc (OC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of
Owens Corning ( have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 2.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $144.47 in the previous session. Owens Corning has gained 68.7% since the start of the year compared to the 32.5% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 35.5% return for the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. OC Quick Quote OC - Free Report) What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 26, 2023, Owens Corning reported EPS of $4.22 versus consensus estimate of $3.3.
For the current fiscal year, Owens Corning is expected to post earnings of $13.59 per share on $9.67 billion in revenues. This represents a 5.51% change in EPS on a -0.92% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $13.92 per share on $9.73 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 2.38% and 0.63%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Owens Corning may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Owens Corning has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 17.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 7.1X versus its peer group's average of 11.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Owens Corning currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Owens Corning meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Owens Corning shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.
How Does OC Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of OC have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is
Construction Partners, Inc. (. ROAD has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C. ROAD Quick Quote ROAD - Free Report)
Earnings were strong last quarter. Construction Partners, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 28.13%, and for the current fiscal year, ROAD is expected to post earnings of $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. have gained 2.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 41.54X and a P/CF of 20.91X.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is in the top 10% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for OC and ROAD, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.
Image: Bigstock
Owens Corning Inc (OC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
Shares of Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 2.6% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $144.47 in the previous session. Owens Corning has gained 68.7% since the start of the year compared to the 32.5% move for the Zacks Construction sector and the 35.5% return for the Zacks Building Products - Miscellaneous industry.
What's Driving the Outperformance?
The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on July 26, 2023, Owens Corning reported EPS of $4.22 versus consensus estimate of $3.3.
For the current fiscal year, Owens Corning is expected to post earnings of $13.59 per share on $9.67 billion in revenues. This represents a 5.51% change in EPS on a -0.92% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $13.92 per share on $9.73 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 2.38% and 0.63%, respectively.
Valuation Metrics
Owens Corning may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.
On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.
Owens Corning has a Value Score of A. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are C and F, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.
In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 10.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 17.6X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 7.1X versus its peer group's average of 11.4X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.33. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.
Zacks Rank
We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Owens Corning currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.
Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Owens Corning meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Owens Corning shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.
How Does OC Stack Up to the Competition?
Shares of OC have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD - Free Report) . ROAD has a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of A, and a Momentum Score of C.
Earnings were strong last quarter. Construction Partners, Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 28.13%, and for the current fiscal year, ROAD is expected to post earnings of $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.55 billion.
Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. have gained 2.2% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 41.54X and a P/CF of 20.91X.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is in the top 10% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for OC and ROAD, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.