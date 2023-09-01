We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Consumer Staples Stocks Lagging Coca Cola Femsa (KOF) This Year?
The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.
Coca-Cola FEMSA is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coca-Cola FEMSA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KOF's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, KOF has gained about 24.8% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 3.1%. As we can see, Coca-Cola FEMSA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF - Free Report) . The stock is up 21.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Laird Superfood, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Coca-Cola FEMSA belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.4% so far this year, so KOF is performing better in this area.
Laird Superfood, Inc. however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 47-stock industry is ranked #149. The industry has moved -7.1% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Coca-Cola FEMSA and Laird Superfood, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.