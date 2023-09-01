We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Banco Do Brasil (BDORY) This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Banco Do Brasil SA (BDORY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Banco Do Brasil SA is one of 853 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Banco Do Brasil SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BDORY's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that BDORY has returned about 45.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of 7.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Banco Do Brasil SA is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Centerspace (CSR - Free Report) . The stock is up 10.4% year-to-date.
In Centerspace's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Banco Do Brasil SA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 64 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.7% this year, meaning that BDORY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Centerspace belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. This 26-stock industry is currently ranked #93. The industry has moved +5.1% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Banco Do Brasil SA and Centerspace as they could maintain their solid performance.