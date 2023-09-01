We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Altria (MO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Altria (MO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $44.11, moving -0.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 0.18% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Altria as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.30, up 1.56% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.49 billion, up 1.43% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $20.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.31% and +0.72%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher. Altria currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Altria is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.43, so we one might conclude that Altria is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.
The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 176, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.