We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC - Free Report) closed at $48.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.48% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 1.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63% in that time.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.13, down 42.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.12 billion, down 22.26% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $4.5 billion, which would represent changes of -37.55% and -21.35%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.6% higher. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.93. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.03, so we one might conclude that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 4, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.