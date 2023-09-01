We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX - Free Report) closed at $351.13, marking a +0.8% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had gained 0.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.63%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Vertex Pharmaceuticals as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.93 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, up 6.5% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.64 per share and revenue of $9.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.61% and +10.15%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.31% higher within the past month. Vertex Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.2.
Also, we should mention that VRTX has a PEG ratio of 2.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VRTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
