Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $402.93, moving +1.08% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.63%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $2.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 74.39%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $319.91 million, up 47.45% from the year-ago period.
KNSL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.56 per share and revenue of $1.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +48.21% and +48.29%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.58% higher. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.47 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.17, which means Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow KNSL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.