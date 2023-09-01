We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ - Free Report) closed at $10.29, marking a +1.68% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.1% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.67%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.63%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.76% lower. Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.69. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.72, which means Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that SUZ has a PEG ratio of 0.68 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Paper and Related Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.26 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Paper and Related Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow SUZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.