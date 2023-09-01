We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Shell (SHEL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Shell (SHEL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $62.85, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 2.48% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Shell as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Shell to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 38.76%.
SHEL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.56 per share and revenue of $378.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -20.45% and -1.98%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% lower within the past month. Shell is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Shell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.27. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.85, so we one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 0.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SHEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.