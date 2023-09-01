We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
VICI Properties Inc. (VICI - Free Report) closed at $30.99 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.77% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 2.68% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from VICI Properties Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.53, up 8.16% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $897.34 million, up 19.4% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $3.58 billion, which would represent changes of +10.36% and +37.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher. VICI Properties Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.54. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.27.
We can also see that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
