We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Northrop Grumman (NOC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Northrop Grumman (NOC - Free Report) closed at $435.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.58% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the defense contractor had lost 2.15% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63% in that time.
Northrop Grumman will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Northrop Grumman is projected to report earnings of $5.73 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.72%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.66 billion, up 7.63% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $22.63 per share and revenue of $38.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of -11.39% and +5.64%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Northrop Grumman. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. Northrop Grumman currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Northrop Grumman is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.21. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.66, which means Northrop Grumman is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that NOC has a PEG ratio of 4.73 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow NOC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.