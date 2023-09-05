We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Crawford United Corporation is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 223 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Crawford United Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRAWA's full-year earnings has moved 18.6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CRAWA has gained about 145.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Industrial Products group have gained about 12.8% on average. This shows that Crawford United Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Industrial Products sector, Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 33.9%.
Over the past three months, Ingersoll Rand's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Crawford United Corporation belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 15.6% this year, meaning that CRAWA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Ingersoll Rand is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Crawford United Corporation and Ingersoll Rand. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.