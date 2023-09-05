We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Invitation Home (INVH) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Invitation Home (INVH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Invitation Home is one of 852 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Invitation Home is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for INVH's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that INVH has returned about 15.3% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 7.8%. This means that Invitation Home is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Iron Mountain (IRM - Free Report) . The stock has returned 27.6% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain's current year EPS has increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Invitation Home belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.5% so far this year, so INVH is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Iron Mountain belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. This 100-stock industry is currently ranked #193. The industry has moved -0.2% year to date.
Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Invitation Home and Iron Mountain as they attempt to continue their solid performance.