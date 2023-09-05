We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Transdigm Group (TDG) Outpaced Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has TransDigm Group (TDG - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.
TransDigm Group is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 48 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TransDigm Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDG's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that TDG has returned about 44.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Aerospace group have lost about 5% on average. This means that TransDigm Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Textron (TXT - Free Report) . The stock is up 10.5% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Textron's current year EPS has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, TransDigm Group belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.1% so far this year, so TDG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Textron, however, belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #79. The industry has moved -8.4% so far this year.
TransDigm Group and Textron could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.